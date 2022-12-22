AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recently announced that Amarillo’s annual “Night to Shine” event will be in-person this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, according to officials, offers those with disabilities, ages 14 and up, a chance to experience prom. The event will take place on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Event coordinators are asking for volunteers, over the age of 18, as officials said that a number of individuals are expected to attend the event.

Officials noted that those wishing to volunteer can complete a sign-up form here and a background check for $8 by Jan. 31, 2023.

Further, officials detailed that volunteers are needed to cheer on guests as they walk in, along with a set-up team, and a glam room team in which volunteers will style attendees’ hair and do their makeup. In addition, volunteers are needed for the parking lot, medical team, coat check team, and clean-up team.

Other ways to help with the event include donating to the Formal Wear Drive or by sponsoring a guest.

Contact nighttoshineamarillo@gmail.com for more information about the event.