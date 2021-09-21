Vocal cello duo Branden & James set to perform in Borger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Live On Stage, Inc. and the Tri-City Music Concert Association announced vocal cello duo Branden & James are set to perform in Borger as part of their 2021 – 2022 Concert Season.

In a press release, Live On Stage said tenor Branden James and cellist James Clark came together to create the concert experience they will present at Borger Senior High School located at 100 W 1st St. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Live On Stage said single tickets are $30 for the general public and $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2021-2022 are also available. Additionally, subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, and $100 for a family. For more information, call 806-231-7099.