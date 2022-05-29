AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— As this is Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer, many are making their way out to Lake Meredith for some fun in the sun and to enjoy the outdoors.

“Lake Meredith and other National Park Service Areas provide an opportunity for people to recreate not just from the local area, people travel from across the country and all over the world to visit and recreate in these places,” said Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent Eric Smith.

Smith said Memorial Day weekend up until Labor Day weekend are the busiest times of year for the lake, but smith added the lake is very weather dependent.

“This is usually a very busy weekend. We’ve been busy this weekend, but not quite as busy in years past because of the wind. Right now we are seating at about 30% to 40% of the normal visitation that we see on Memorial Day weekend,” said Smith.

One of those visitors this weekend, Ronan Waterson said it was nice to get on the lake for one last fishing trip with his friends before he sells his boat.

“This is what summer is about, especially when we were out there fishing and there were three or four boats next to us. It’s such a small-town vibe out here at Lake Meredith. We are all fishing and catching fish and all talking across the water, it’s really the highlight of my summer being out here,” said Waterson.

Smith added if you are going to be coming to Lake Meredith this summer, there are some safety tips you need to follow.

“Recreating around any body of water poses its own risk. The things like a personal flotation device for everyone, the sound-making device on your boats if you are in distress, having that throwable personal flotation device those rules are in place to help protect you and other boaters,” said Smith.

Smith added that Lake Meredith is also under a burn ban, which means you can’t have campfires or grills that are fueled by an ember casting fuel. Smith also wanted to remind people to also pick up their trash when they leave and be respectful of the lake.