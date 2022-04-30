AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Visit Amarillo announced they are offering free admission tickets to museums throughout Amarillo Saturday, April 30.

According to a Visit Amarillo release, to get free tickets consumers can download the Museum Day Pass and receive the free admission tickets via text. Visit Amarillo said if you visit 2 or more museums you could win a holographic Amarillo boot sticker and bandana.

Participating museums include:

  • Amarillo Museum of Art
  • American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
  • Bill’s Backyard Classics
  • Don Harrington Discovery Center
  • Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
  • Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
  • Texas Air & Space Museum

For more information on the Amarillo Museum Day Pass, visit here.