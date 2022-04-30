AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Visit Amarillo announced they are offering free admission tickets to museums throughout Amarillo Saturday, April 30.
According to a Visit Amarillo release, to get free tickets consumers can download the Museum Day Pass and receive the free admission tickets via text. Visit Amarillo said if you visit 2 or more museums you could win a holographic Amarillo boot sticker and bandana.
Participating museums include:
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- Bill’s Backyard Classics
- Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
- Texas Air & Space Museum
For more information on the Amarillo Museum Day Pass, visit here.