Virtual tour shows off West Texas A&M & Amarillo College works of art

Events all over the high plains have either been cancelled, delayed or postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which includes some meaningful school events for some student-artists at West Texas A&M.

“We had to cancel some student shows, graduating seniors and a graduate student which was really disappointing as well. So anything we can do to help them feel a little bit more proud of their work is great,” said Jonathan Revett, Associate Professor of Painting & Drawing at West Texas A&M.

Since 1972, the Amarillo Museum of Art has held an art show for WT and Amarillo College students and faculty. So in order to keep that annual event going during these times, the show was made virtual.

“The students were kind of let down that everything was cancelled so I think it was really nice of the museum to reach out and send an offer to us to have our students show some of their work to the public,” said Revett.

“I think a lot of people are going to see it now kind of more than we would have had at the show because it’s so easily accessible. There’s a lot of work, like my work, through surroundings and it’s kind of hard to show off but I tried to take enough pictures and hopefully it’s well represented on the website,” said Victor Granadoz, Senior at West Texas A&M

Revett also says it’s a reward for the hard work they’ve put in during this tough semester.

“I’m really proud of them. They all hung in and have been making good work. I wish that we all could be around each other but it’s the time we’re at. I get lucky to see their work. I always like to show their work as much as I can,” said Revett.

To take that virtual tour, click here: https://www.amoa.org/acwt-virtual-exhibition