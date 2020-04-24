Virtual concert planned to benefit the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation is hosting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors virtual concert benefiting the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

The concert will be live on Facebook and feature nine nights of local artists Monday, April 27 – Tuesday May 5.

Each artist will be paid a stipend from the Amarillo Area Foundation and they will be asking for donations through Facebook’s donation feature.

All the funds collected through Facebook will go directly into the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to benefit nonprofit organizations throughout the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

The schedule of performances: (all at 8:00 pm)

Monday 4/27 Randy Palmer

Tuesday 4/28 Michael Coon

Wednesday 4/29 Dana Hubbard

Thursday 4/30 Mike Fuller

Friday 5/1 Jim Laughlin

Saturday 5/2 James Lee Baker

Sunday 5/3 Devlon Jones

Monday 5/4 Yvonne Perea

Tuesday 5/5 Tennessee Tuckness