AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Village of Bishop Hills Activities Committee released information on its annual Christmas Lights Spectacular tour, scheduled to brighten Amarillo for the holiday season beginning on Dec. 1.

According to officials, the lights will shine from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning on Dec. 1 throughout Bishop Hills and will have the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club handing out candy and collecting monetary and eyeglass donations.

The organization, officials detailed, sponsors kids for the Texas Lions Camp, recycles eyewear, and participates in the Texas Ramp Project, among other projects. The donations collected during the lights tour is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Learn more about the Downtown Lions Club’s projects, programs, and fundraisers on its website.