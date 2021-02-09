Victoria Medley named director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Amarillo announced Victoria Medley as the director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare on Feb. 9. She succeeds interim director Rob Sherwin.

The city said Medley had been serving in a management advisory role for AAMW since August. She has been with the City of Amarillo for 19 years as the director of court services. She has a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Arizona University.

“Victoria has proved that she is extremely qualified to serve as the next permanent director of AAMW,” said Sherwin. “I have worked closely with Victoria these past few months, and I have been impressed with her leadership and how she plans to move AAMW forward. AAMW is definitely on the right track under her guidance and leadership.”

During her time as AAMW management advisor, Medley implemented a new online reporting system and updated AAMW field officer training. She also aided in the renovation of the AAMW front office area and AAMW phone system, the city said.

“I recognize that all departments are driven by the same goal – to provide our community the best possible services,” Medley said. “How we manage the safety of our community while insuring the welfare of animals speaks to who we are. Being a part of a growing, modernized department is at the core of what I believe as a public servant. I want to take the experience, knowledge and training that I have and apply these attributes to a department that provides one of the most valuable and needed services in our city.”

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.