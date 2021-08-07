VFW Post 1475 and District 9 Celebrate Korean Armistice and Purple Heart Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1475 and District 9 commemorated two special days Saturday, Korean Armistice Day and Purple Heart Day.

“So the major export that the panhandle does is they export freedom and it comes in a package in the form of a solider,” said Benny Guerrero, commander of District 9 Texas VFW.

Guerrero said Saturday was an emotional day as veterans from far and wide came together to honor those who fought in the Korean War and those who were injured in the combat.

Jahoe Yi with the Korean American Association of Amarillo Area presented Korean War veteran, United States Army Corporal Jesse Hatchet with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.

Yi said he wouldn’t be here due to the sacrifice of veterans who fought in Korea and it means so much to thank them.

“These are the guys that saved our country and that is why we are here now,” said Yi.

Members of the Korean American Association of Amarillo Area also cooked authentic Korean cuisine for the members of District 9.

Alongside honoring those Purple Heart recipients and Korean veterans, eight other veterans received Quilts of Honor, handmade quilts that honor veterans for their service.

Patriot’s Pen scholarship winner Riley Towell from Post 1475 and District 9 also presented her winning essay and received a check for $850 and teacher of the year Nicole Mustoe was also be presented with a $400 check for winning in the elementary division from Post 1475 and District 9.

Guerrero added that it’s important to make sure that the community never forgets its veterans.

“It’s been said a soldier truly dies when he’s forgotten and it’s our job as the VFW never to allow for the communities to forget our veterans,” said Guerrero.