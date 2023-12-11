AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fiber optic network provider Vexus Fiber gave back to the community as employees volunteered their time on Dec. 7 to support The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign at several locations throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Vexus employees, according to officials, rang the bell and collected donations for the campaign which aids those in need in communities during the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to participate in this meaningful event,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber. “Giving back to the communities we serve is an integral part of our company’s values. We believe that by working together, we can truly be a community builder.”

Vexus encouraged businesses to establish a day of service for employees and encouraged community members to volunteer at area service centers or “simply lending a helping hand to a neighbor, every act of kindness can make a difference.”

Vexus further noted that the company is dedicated to providing substantial fiber internet services to customers and it is focused on building strong communities through active service.

“We know the power of connectivity extends well beyond the fiber internet services we provide,” added Bill Flowers, Regional VP of West Texas. “The bonds we build within the communities we serve allow us to contribute to the well-being of our neighbors.”

Visit the Vexus website for more information on the company and its community-building initiatives.