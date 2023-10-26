LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Vexus Fiber announced an expansion and upgrade of its network to parts it serves including Texas and New Mexico for business and residents.

“We’re proud to bring this exceptional 10 gig network with symmetrical speeds to communities in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber. “This investment is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation, economic growth, and an improved quality of life for the residents and businesses across every community we serve. It ensures we support their economic growth for decades by providing a network suitable for advancement.”

Vexus said the 10-gigabit network upgrade will allow for high-speed data transfers “real-time communication” for businesses and one gig network speeds for residents with faster streaming for high-definition video and online gaming with minimal lag and latency issues.

Resident speeds are available for up to one gig, business speeds are customizable for up to 10 gigabits. Current customers can upgrade their speeds by calling Vexus at 800-658-2150.