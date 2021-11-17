Vets Saving Pets episode to re-air after Nov. 13 technical difficulties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the program was disrupted on Nov. 13, a “Vets Saving Pets” episode will re-air at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Nov. 20.

KAMR Local 4 News in Amarillo saw technical difficulties on Saturday, Nov. 13 during the “Vets Saving Pets” program scheduled for that morning. While the difficulties resulted in less than half of the show airing as originally planned, it is expected to air in full during the upcoming Saturday’s programming.

While the Nov. 13 episode of “Vets Saving Pets” has been scheduled to air at 11 a.m. CST, the most recent episode is scheduled for its regular 8:30 a.m. CST time on Saturday.