AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the program aired with a technical issue, the Aug. 6 episode of the NBC program “Vets Saving Pets” is expected to re-air on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. CST.

While the Aug. 6 episode of the program did air in full, due to display requirements the episode is scheduled to re-air in the Aug. 13 time slot.

For the latest updates on local news, events, and entertainment, check with MyHighPlains.com.