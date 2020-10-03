Veterinarians warn pet owners that breast cancer can effect animals as well

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Breast Cancer is often thought of when discussing women’s health. Dr. Molly Meyer with High Plains Veterinary Clinic said pet owners should remember it does not just affect people, but their furry friends too.

“It’s important to know that it happens in them so that you’re aware if you feel any abnormality you know this could be serious,” Dr. Meyer stated.

The cancer can be so serious, in fact, that it is one of the most common cancer tumors in female intact dogs and the third most common in female intact cats.

“There’s six to eight different types of breast cancer that dogs and cats can get, and it depends on the type of tissue the aggressiveness of it can be benign or malignant and so diagnosing it is very important,” Dr. Meyer explained.

As far as how to diagnose it Dr. Meyer said you might even stumble upon it at home.

“When you’re rubbing their belly, petting them, just normal things during the day, if you ever feel a lump or firmness, redness or swelling… Sometimes they’ll even start to indicate there’s something because they start to scratch or lick in a certain area,” Dr. Meyer said.

If you think there is some indication that your pet may have breast cancer do not hesitate to take a trip to the vet.

“Unless we look we don’t know and sometimes just a fine needle aspiration, or a biopsy is all we need to do,” Dr. Meyer stated.

According to Dr. Meyer, just like in people early detection is key.

“When we find it early and can remove the entire tissue with good margins meaning a wide enough space around it that we’re not leaving any cancerous tissue then it’s curative,” Dr. Meyer said.

Although some think it might be genetic there is no specific genetic marker for this just yet.

