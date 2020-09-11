Veterans Resource Center honors 9/11 with a table of remembrance and reflection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It has now been 19 years ago that the country stood in silence as the world watched the twin towers in New York City fall due to a terrorist attack.

Army Veteran and Director of the Veterans Resource Center, Verlene Dickson, reflects on that day and asks others to do the same.

“Where were you? We’re all asking the question. It’s remembering where you were on that day and then remembering all of those that died,” Dickson, explained.

Dickson was stationed in Germany at the time and said the day was all a blur, but one she will never forget.

“I had just came from getting dressed and getting ready, turned on the TV to look at the news and saw the towers, the towers were going down and I was in shock. I think I just sat there for about 20 or 30 minutes just pondering what had just happened,” Dickson stated.

For Navy veteran Jimmy Loyd, the memory of being sent overseas after the attack is still vivid.

“We were ordered to pack for 100 days and just stay at home by the phone, and get ready to go. Seven days later that phone call came.” Loyd said.

Friday, a table was set up to not only honor those who lost their lives, but also to teach those who may not know the significance of the day.

“There’s actually people that were born after 9/11 and nobody’s ever told them what 9/11 was about. So they’re not even aware of really what happened,” Loyd said.

Though the memories of that time are sad for many those at the VRC said they hope that it reminds people to be less divided and come together as a country.

“My prayer always is that we come to a place in our heart that we see each other as people, and we see each other and we love each other for who we are not because of the color of our skin, [but] because of who we are and who we want to be,” Dickson said.

Veterans also watched documentaries made about the attack and even played a trivia game on what took place on Sept. 11.

