AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains is getting ready for Veterans Day on Friday as many businesses are set to offer exclusive deals for veterans in the community.
Aspen Creek Grill
Aspen Creek Grill is offering a free entrée from a “special menu” to veterans until 6 p.m. Friday at its Amarillo location, at 4110 I-40. The special menu includes: Aspen Classic Salad with Chicken; Rib Basket; Classic Cheeseburger; and Bacon Chicken Sandwich. Proof of service is required.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral, located at 7220 I-40 Frontage Rd. is offering a complimentary meal at all stores across the nation from 5 p.m. to close on Monday, Nov. 14. Proof of service is required.
Bubba’s 33
Bubba’s 33 is honoring veterans by offering an in-person free lunch or raincheck voucher to veterans and active military at all of its locations on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will have the option to choose a Classic Cheeseburger; Bubba’s Bacon Burger; Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese; Grilled Chicken Salad; Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza. The voucher is good through May 30, 2023. Proof of service is required.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Veterans can receive a free pulled pork sandwich on Veterans Day. The offer is valid in-store and online using the app and the code: VETFREE. Dickey’s added that a military ID or a veteran card is needed to receive the offer.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is offering veterans a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal with no purchase necessary on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.
Chili’s
Chili’s is offering a free meal on veterans Day Friday to thank veterans for their service. Entree dishes to choose from include: Soup & Salad; Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas; Oldtimer with Cheese; and Boneless Wings (6 count). Proof of service is required.
Applebee’s
Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a free meal on Friday along with $5 towards their next meal. Veterans can select from an exclusive menu that includes: 6 ounce Top Sirloin; Double Crunch Shrimp; Fiesta Lime Chicken; Chicken Tenders Platter; Classic Bacon Cheeseburger; Oriental Chicken Salad; and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. Proof of service is required.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Veterans receive a free doughnut on Veterans Day at Dunkin’ Donuts in honor of their service. Proof of service is required.
IHOP
IHOP is offering a free stack of pancakes for veterans and active-duty military from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Veterans Day. A Military ID is needed to redeem offer.
Logan’s Roadhouse
Veterans receive a free meal from a select menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Veterans Day with proof of Military ID. Items include: 6 ounce Choice Cut Sirloin; Wood-Grilled Chicken or Salmon; and Southern Fried Fish.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden is offering a free entrée from their special Veterans Day menu for all dine-in Veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day. The Veterans’ menu includes: Never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks; Cheese Ravioli; Spaghetti and Meatballs; Fettucine Alfredo; and Chicken Parmigiana. Proof of service is required.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster is offering Veterans a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day with proof of service.
Red Robin
Veterans can enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger on Veterans Day. In addition, the offer comes with bottomless steak fries and free refills. Proof of service is required.
Schlotzsky’s
Schlotzsky’s is offering veterans free chips and a small drink with an entrée purchase on Veterans Day with proof of service.
Scooter’s Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee in Amarillo is offering veterans and service members a free of any size on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.
Starbucks
Starbucks is offering veterans, along with veterans’ spouses, a free tall hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.
On The Border
On The Border is offering a free Pick 2 Combo for active and retired military on Veterans Day. Offer only valid for dine-in only with proof of service.
SportsClips Haircuts
SportsClips is honoring veterans on Veterans Day by donating an additional $2 per haircut nationwide to support “Sports Clips Help a Hero Scholarships.”
Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is offering a free top wash during hours of operation on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.