Bubba’s 33

Bubba’s 33 is honoring veterans by offering an in-person free lunch or raincheck voucher to veterans and active military at all of its locations on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will have the option to choose a Classic Cheeseburger; Bubba’s Bacon Burger; Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese; Grilled Chicken Salad; Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza. The voucher is good through May 30, 2023. Proof of service is required.