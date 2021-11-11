Veterans Day 2021 celebrations across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Aiming to offer support and celebrate current and retired members of the US Armed Forces, a number of groups around the Amarillo area are expected to hold events in honor of Veterans Day. Here’s a look at how the High Plains is thanking those who have served:

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) 8 a.m. 1501 S. Coulter, the Northwest front lawn A ceremony that will include the singing of the National Anthem by Shelly Martinez and Randall County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard.

AmTech Career Academy 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. On campus Veteran’s will be served a biscuits-and-gravy breakfast by culinary students.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial 11 a.m. 4111 S. Georgia, the war memorial This year’s ceremony involves a keynote address from Ken Teel, a retired United States Colonel. The celebration will also consist of a fly-over by the Panhandle Warbird Flight, a greeting by District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson, a dedication of the Doughboy statue and a presentation of flowers to Gold Star families. This event will be available to watch in this article.

Amarillo College (AC) 12 p.m. AC will host a Veterans Day ceremony, it said, at the campus clock tower.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School 2 p.m. 1515 S. Georgia in the main gym The school will host a Veterans Day assembly in which students, according to the school, will honor veterans through songs, writing, and artwork.

Ascension Academy 2:45 p.m. Campus gym Hosted by the high school Student Council, guest speakers are expected to include Zack Gainer, a 2011 graduate of Ascension Academy, and Hospital Corpsmen 3rd class in the US Navy. Also speaking is Major Mark Griffin, United States Air Force Special Operations Pilot.

Oak Dale Elementary 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Campus cafeteria A celebratory assembly is scheduled for the elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Lamar Elementary 6:30 p.m. – 7::30 p.m. Campus cafeteria The school announced that fourth-graders will sing patriotic songs and will have speaking and acting parts, and will honor veterans in several ways.



This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.