Veterans Day 2021 celebrations across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Aiming to offer support and celebrate current and retired members of the US Armed Forces, a number of groups around the Amarillo area are expected to hold events in honor of Veterans Day. Here’s a look at how the High Plains is thanking those who have served:

  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS)
    • 8 a.m.
    • 1501 S. Coulter, the Northwest front lawn
    • A ceremony that will include the singing of the National Anthem by Shelly Martinez and Randall County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard.
  • AmTech Career Academy
    • 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    • On campus
    • Veteran’s will be served a biscuits-and-gravy breakfast by culinary students.
  • The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
    • 11 a.m.
    • 4111 S. Georgia, the war memorial
    • This year’s ceremony involves a keynote address from Ken Teel, a retired United States Colonel. The celebration will also consist of a fly-over by the Panhandle Warbird Flight, a greeting by District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson, a dedication of the Doughboy statue and a presentation of flowers to Gold Star families. This event will be available to watch in this article.
  • Amarillo College (AC)
    • 12 p.m.
    • AC will host a Veterans Day ceremony, it said, at the campus clock tower.
  • St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
    • 2 p.m.
    • 1515 S. Georgia in the main gym
    • The school will host a Veterans Day assembly in which students, according to the school, will honor veterans through songs, writing, and artwork.
  • Ascension Academy
    • 2:45 p.m.
    • Campus gym
    • Hosted by the high school Student Council, guest speakers are expected to include Zack Gainer, a 2011 graduate of Ascension Academy, and Hospital Corpsmen 3rd class in the US Navy. Also speaking is Major Mark Griffin, United States Air Force Special Operations Pilot.
  • Oak Dale Elementary
    • 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Campus cafeteria
    • A celebratory assembly is scheduled for the elementary school Thursday afternoon.
  • Lamar Elementary
    • 6:30 p.m. – 7::30 p.m.
    • Campus cafeteria
    • The school announced that fourth-graders will sing patriotic songs and will have speaking and acting parts, and will honor veterans in several ways.

