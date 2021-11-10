Veterans attend dedication ceremony for commemorative 50th anniversary Vietnam conflict flag

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis said Veterans of the Vietnam conflict attended a dedication ceremony of a commemorative 50th-anniversary Vietnam conflict flag.

The city said Veterans gathered at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library for the ceremony. Several former and retired marines, together with Mayor Morris and representatives of the Clovis City Commission attended the ceremony.

The city said the flag was donated by Retired Gunnery Sergeant Richard Render and Major Jim Cowman.

The flag was donated by Retired Gunnery Sergeant Richard Render and Major Jim Cowman. The framing for the flag was donated by Former Mayor Gayla Brumfield and Former City Commissioner Len Vohs.

The City said the flag will be displayed in the Clovis-Carver Public Library for the public.