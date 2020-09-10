Veterans Affairs looks at members mental health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September is national suicide prevention month. This month is crucial to Veterans Affairs while they continue to protect their service members’ mental health.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilke says any given day, 20 veterans’ lives are lost to suicide. During the pandemic, veteran’s affairs have begun to put more emphasis on telehealth to expand their reach to veterans across the state.

Robert Wilkie secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs said, “it’s more than just that last tragic act. we’re taking a really deep look at mental health, addiction, as well as homelessness.”

In addition to telehealth, the VA has a veterans crisis line. Wilke says the has been up and running the entire pandemic. The line has no wait time, no voicemail, and the average call is answered in less than 8 seconds.

