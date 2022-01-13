Verdure Fitness donates more than $42,000 to March of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Verdure Fitness donated more than $42,000 to support the March of Dimes during a check presentation on Jan. 13.

“We’re a medical organization, so we can’t really house in-person events during the pandemic. So Verdure stepped in and said hey let us do this for you. We’re going to have a great casino night to celebrate our fifth anniversary and were going to give you a check at the end of it,” said Kenja Purkey, Leadership Team President, March of Dimes.

According to the officials, Verdure raised the funds for March of Dimes for more than four years.

March of Dimes works to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality, and morbidity. Officials said the funds will go towards helping babies and mothers in the community.