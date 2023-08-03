WILDORADO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was arrested after an alleged argument became physical on Thursday morning in Wildorado, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office reported.

PCSO detailed that at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the office received a 911 call regarding a “verbal argument between the caller and her boyfriend,” who was later identified as 54-year-old Charles Richard Hernandez.

According to a report, the caller initially described the argument as verbal, but it allegedly “escalated and became physical” during the phone call with dispatchers.

Hernandez was inside while the caller had left the home before deputies arrived. According to the report, deputies tried to make contact with Hernandez but received no response. The report noted that “deputies later learned that Hernandez was hard of hearing.”

Deputies continued to call Hernandez by phone, however, all attempts were unsuccessful, the report noted. Deputies then moved toward the home and fired “a less than lethal round” to break the bedroom window where Hernandez was believed to be.

Hernandez was not injured, according to officials, and left the home and complied with officials on the scene. He was arrested on a charge of “Asslt Int/Reckl Breath/Circulation Family Member w/Previous Conviction,” the report read.