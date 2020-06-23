Vehicle flipped east of Vega due to high winds

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A truck tractor has flipped east of vega due to high winds brought on by severe weather hitting the Amarillo area.
According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, a truck tractor turned over due to high winds east of vega on I-40.
Sgt. Barkley did say no injuries had been reported.
The high winds are a factor of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning The National Weather Service issued until 9:45 pm.
