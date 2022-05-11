AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that more funds from local sales tax allocations will be sent to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts throughout the state this month.

According to a news release from Hegar’s office, entities will be receiving $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations in May. Officials said this was an increase of 11.8% of allocation from May 2021 and a 19.6% increase so far this year.

Officials said the allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report taxes monthly and sales made in January, February and March. Out of the $1.2 billion, cities are expected to receive $761.1 million, transit systems are expected to receive $250.6 million, counties are expected to receive $67.9 million and special purpose taxing districts are expected to receive $102.9 million.