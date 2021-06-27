Various cultures come together for Panhandle Refugee Celebration in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday at Trinity Fellowship’s Eastridge campus, members from various cultures came together to celebrate refugees.

The Director of Bethesda Outreach Center, Russ Pennington, said this is the second year for the event, but last year’s event was held online due to COVID-19. He said it’s exciting to be able to celebrate in person this year.

Pennington said they are excited to connect people in Amarillo with the refugee community in a positive way.

“They can see their culture, they can see their songs, their dances and see what they bring to our community,” said Pennington.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said that its heartwarming to see so many cultures coming together.

“When I look across the crowd, I just see Amarilloans and I see a lot of different colors and a lot of different cultures, but I see Amarillo. I think it makes Amarillo stronger and it’s important for us to have events like this that celebrate the diversity in our culture,” said Mayor Nelson.

Pennington added one of their goals is to build bridges between the people of Amarillo and the refugee community.

“It really a low percentage of people that actually get a host nation like the US and so once they get there, they are so excited to be there and they bring a lot to our community, so we are excited to celebrate them and honor them today,” said Pennington

Pennington said they are so thankful for the diverse community in Amarillo.

Pennington added some of the various groups that were at Sunday’s event include individuals from Burma, the Congo, and Mexico.