Valmed Home Health & Pharmacy Solutions partners with Roaster Coffee & Tea for COVID vaccine clinic

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Valmed Home Health & Pharmacy announced it has partnered with Roasters Coffee and Tea Company for a COVID-19 Vaccine clinic.

Valmed said, starting on August 26, it will provide both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Roasters Coffee and Tea on 3429 Soncy Rd.

Other dates and locations include:

August 27th, 1818 Georgia St. (7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

September 9th, 4709 Bell St. (7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

September 10th (new location) 6014 Lowes Ln. (7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Valmed said the vaccine is free to the public and Roasters will be providing a drink for each shot given.

Valmed continues saying it will have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years and older.