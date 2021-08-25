Valmed Home Health & Pharmacy Solutions partners with Roaster Coffee & Tea for COVID vaccine clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Valmed Home Health & Pharmacy announced it has partnered with Roasters Coffee and Tea Company for a COVID-19 Vaccine clinic.

Valmed said, starting on August 26, it will provide both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Roasters Coffee and Tea on 3429 Soncy Rd.

Other dates and locations include:

  • August 27th, 1818 Georgia St. (7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)
  • September 9th, 4709 Bell St. (7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)
  • September 10th (new location) 6014 Lowes Ln. (7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Valmed said the vaccine is free to the public and Roasters will be providing a drink for each shot given.

Valmed continues saying it will have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years and older.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss