Vaccinating the community: APH offering to bring mobile vaccine clinic to your next event

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As health officials continue to urge more people to get vaccinated, the Amarillo Public Health Department is providing a way to bring those vaccines directly to the community.

The department said their outreach team is doing the work to bring the ease and convenience of getting the covid vaccines to everyone in our community.

APHD’s Director, Casie Stoughton, said the department is offering mobile clinics that can come to events and offer the vaccine to those who want it.

Stoughton said they have gone to schools, businesses, and daycares; even going to high noon on the square on Wednesday.

“We just wanted to be a source of information, maybe some education and a safe place for people to ask questions. And then they could make their own decision,” said Duke. “We just all kind of work together to make sure people knew what was available. And sometimes it’s helpful. If you bring the information to them, they might not seek it out on their own.”

The mobile clinic has also been invited to “Chill and Grill” on Saturday, July 31, which supports the Northside Toy Drive.

The President and Founder of the toy drive, Elton Bradley II, said they want to use their platform to serve the community.

“We’re bringing that COVID vaccine bus out to, you know, help to encourage the community and encourage others, you know, to take care of not only yourself but to others. Because what you are strong enough to handle someone else might not be,” said Bradley. “So we want to take advantage of all of these opportunities, all these difficult situations, and highlight what’s in the future.”

Stoughton said with the uptick in cases, they are seeing an increased demand for vaccines. She said the increase is about a percentage point a week of the total community.

Anyone interested in having the mobile clinic at an event can reach out to the health department by email at covid@amarillo.gov, or by calling 806-378-6300.