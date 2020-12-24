House fire on Lincoln Street raises two alarms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that around 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday, units responded to a heavy fire from a two story residence on Lincoln Street.

A second alarm was raised after the first unit arrived, bringing the response up to eight fire units. Aerial/Ladder trucks, said AFD, were used to contain the fire.

Crews were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes, reported AFD. The fire was contained at around 12:14 a.m.

Neighbors stated the home had been vacant for some time. No injuries, said AFD, were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by the Amarillo Fire Marshalls.