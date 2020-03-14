Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home, other nursing and veterans homes across the state suspend visitation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nursing and veterans homes across the state, especially areas where there are cases of COVID-19, have decided to suspend visitation.

Karina Erickson with the Texas General Land Office said they made the same call for nine facilities across the state, including the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo.

“In the best interest of our Texas veterans, we just decided that shutting down visitation is the safest thing we can do right now,” said Erickson.

The CDC is stressing that people over 60 are at most risk for the virus.

“Earlier in the week, made the decision to shut down visitation to only family and spouses of veterans in our homes. However, after further guidance from the CDC and Department of Veterans Affairs, we made the call to officially end visitation,” said Erickson.

In addition, Erickson told us staff at the facilities will have to be screened before coming in contact with residents.

“All of our staff members are being screened for coronavirus in addition to all of the vendors who are getting their temperatures taken before entering the home,” said Erickson.

Erickson said she hopes those wanting to visit their loved ones understand that safety is the main priority.

“We really have to just do what’s right for everyone. Whether that’s practicing social distancing,” said Erickson. “We need to work together as a community to stop the spread of this virus.”

Erickson said that as of now, there is no time-frame on when the temporary suspension will be lifted at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home.

