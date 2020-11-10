USMC celebrates 245th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today marks the anniversary of the creation of the USMC.

The Marine Corps was founded, Nov. 10, 1775. Today there are about 186,100 active duty Marines and 38,500 Reserves.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial earlier announced that due to high COVID-19 numbers and the high hospitalization rate, they could not get a permit to have a public Veterans Day celebration this year.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will post a new, pre-recorded Veterans Day celebration, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. on their Facebook page and web site.

