USGS reports 2.9 earthquake SW of Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake hit southwest of Panhandle in Carson County about 16 miles from Amarillo at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.9 was perceived to be at a depth of over three miles.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

