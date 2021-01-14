USGS reports 2.9 earthquake SW of Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake hit southwest of Panhandle in Carson County about 16 miles from Amarillo at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.9 was perceived to be at a depth of over three miles.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
