Update:

According to the Fritch Fire Department, crews were responding to a grassfire near County Road G and County Road 15. At around 10:40 a.m., 300 acres were reported to be burning, with multiple resources responding.

Original:

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management took to social media on Tuesday morning to warn that smoke was seen in Carson County, south of Borger.

While it was unknown whether or not the smoke would impact Highway 207, the City urged drivers to use caution in the area and not drive into smoke, and seek alternate routes if possible.

Because the fire was not reported to be in Hutchinson, the City said that it would have limited information to pass along. However, there was no threat to Hutchinson residents as of 10:40 a.m.

