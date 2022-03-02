AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced Tuesday, the US Department of Agriculture updated its income eligibility guidelines for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) with the aim of helping more low-income seniors. The monthly income for a household size of one increased from $1,396 to $1,473 under the guidelines – meaning anyone who makes $1,473 or under would be eligible for the program.

“As we continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, more and more seniors are being affected by choosing between food and other needs,” said High Plains Food Bank Executive Director Zack Wilson, “The CSFP program provides a crucial stopgap in hunger for our seniors in the Texas Panhandle.”

Seniors who meet the age and household income requirements can enroll in the program by providing proper identification, according to the High Plains Food Bank.

CSFP was noted by the food bank as the largest and most common senior adult food program, aiming to provide supplemental groceries to low-income seniors ages 60 years and older. Each month, those in the program receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries valued at $60-$70 and a two-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets.

According to the food bank, the box contents are a rotating menu of items including:

Canned fruits

Vegetables

Animal proteins

Cereal

Dry beans and rice

Pasta

Peanut butter

Liquid milk and dry milk on alternating months

The High Plains Food Bank said it has seen continuous growth of the program over the past two years.

Any senior who meets the eligibility guidelines, said the food bank, can apply in person at any scheduled CSFP Distribution and take home a senior food box the same day. For seniors appointing a representative to pick up a box on their behalf, an application and proxy form may be filled out in advance and presented by the representative alongside acceptable identification.

More information on the CSFP program can be found here, or by contacting the High Plains Food Bank at 806-374-8562.