COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that producers, along with landowners, will be able to begin applying for the Conservation Reserve Program through April 7.

According to a news release from the USDA, the CRP is a voluntary conservation program helping communities invest in the well-being of their land and natural resources.

“The Conservation Reserve Program is one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the United States, offering a range of conservation options to farmers, ranchers and landowners,” Kelly Adkins, the FSA State Executive Director in Texas, said in the release. “CRP has and continues to be a great fit for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and support wildlife habitat. Under this administration, we have made several updates to the program to increase producer interest and enrollment, strengthen the climate benefits of the program and help ensure underserved producers can find a pathway to entry into CRP.”

In 2022, officials said producers and landowners enrolled more than 5 million acres into CRP. Right now, 23 million acres are reported to be enrolled in CRP. There are different options for landowners and producers can choose from, including general CRP, continuous CRP and grassland CRP.

Officials said in the release that landowners and producers interested in the program should contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or to apply for the program.