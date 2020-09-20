US83 and other lanes closed in Beaver County following collision

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma DPS said the Northbound and Southbound lanes of US83 and the east and westbound lanes of US412 are closed at Bryans Corner, OK, about 18 miles south of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County.

OkDPS said the lanes were closed due to a collision involving a CMV and a passenger car at 12:11 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

