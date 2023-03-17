WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Friday press release, U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced legislation aimed at increasing funding for Impact Aid programs for federally impacted public school districts.

The announcement noted that federally impacted public school districts tend to have significantly less tax revenue to meet their needs due to the presence of nontaxable federal property, such as Tribal lands, military installations, federal low-income housing facilities, national parks, and other federal buildings and property.

“Impact Aid funding is a flexible source of funding that is critical to help school districts close achievement gaps, update technology, provide afterschool programming, integrate culturally relevant curricula, replace failing infrastructure, offer competitive salaries to recruit and retain educators, and more. Nationwide, Impact Aid supports more than 1,100 school districts and over 10 million students,” read the announcement. “Despite national importance, Impact Aid has been underfunded for over 50 years.”

The Impact Aid program was made in 1950 with the intention to provide payments instead of taxes for school districts that serve military families, Native Americans living on Tribal lands, families working on national parks and forests, students who live in low-rent public housing, and students with disabilities. According to the announcement, the “Advancing Toward Impact Aid Full Funding Act” will increase authorized funding for four Impact Aid programs and raise the basic support and federal property payments closer to full funding. The legislation will also increase funding for payments for children with disabilities and construction.

On the High Plains in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, this legislation could mean extra money for school districts such as Texline ISD, Felt Public Schools, and Clovis Municipal Schools, which were noted by US Department of Education data to be among those that have received basic and federal property support through the Impact Aid programs.

Within the announcement, the senators from New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas offered comments on the legislation.

“The federal government has an obligation to fully support public schools on or near federal and Tribal lands to ensure they can deliver a high-quality education for their students,” said Senator Luján, “That’s why I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation that will increase funding for Impact Aid across the country. This additional funding will help federally impacted school districts in New Mexico – which serve large numbers of Native American and military-connected students – provide the best education possible to our children.”

“Oklahoma K-12 schools often face unique budgetary challenges due to the presence of vast tax-exempt federal property, including large military installations and Indian territory,” said Senator Mullin. “Our bipartisan bill, the Advancing Impact Aid Full Funding Act will provide our schools with the resources they need to make up this lost revenue and provide the best education for our children.”

“Texas school districts serve one of the largest populations of military-connected students in the nation, and districts on federal land often lose out on tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue necessary to provide a quality education for their students,” said Senator Cornyn. “Our bill would create a five-year plan to provide support for school districts in lieu of this tax revenue, and it is imperative that schools have the resources they need to help students reach their potential.”