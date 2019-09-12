US Postal Service worker among those arrested on drug-related charges in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a months-long investigation, three men are arrested on drug-related charges in Amarillo. One of those men is a U.S. Postal Service carrier, allegedly seen distributing marijuana while on his route.

On Tuesday, September 10, Dat Thien Ho, George Delacruz, and Gabriel Chavez were arrested for Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

An investigation, led by a special agent with the United States Postal Service, began back in January, when the Amarillo Police Department received a tip regarding a USPS employee distributing marijuana and THC cartridges while delivering mail on his route in the Bivins area.

Records show that Dat Thein Ho was working in that area that day.

In March, an undercover APD agent allegedly purchased narcotics from George Delacruz. Shortly after, at the same scene, APD agents said they saw Ho hand a bag to Delacruz through his driver side window.

Then, in April, agents said they saw Ho give a U.S. mail parcel to a man identified as Gabriel Chavez on South Tyler Street.

An APD traffic stop was then conducted, and the package was found to contain three pounds of marijuana in it. A search warrant was then served for Chavez’s apartment, where more drugs were found.

Chavez admitted to police that the marijuana was from Humboldt County, California, which is where Ho had mailed a backpack with $7,200 concealed inside in June.