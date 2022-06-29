POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Wednesday the upcoming sale of the Cliffside Federal Helium System located 12 miles northwest of Amarillo.

According to officials at the GSA’s office, the federal government will be selling the facility to “meet the requirements of the Helium Stewardship Act of 2013.” The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) must report any excess helium or helium assets to GSA to “follow the statutory disposal process,” according to the GSA.





via U.S. General Service Administration Greater Southwest Region

The GSA detailed that the upcoming sale will take place in late summer 2022 with the bid opening up in August. Interested bidders can email William Rollings at william.rollings@gsa.gov to be placed on the bidders’ list.

“GSA`s Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division helps federal agencies dispose of assets that are no longer needed to support their agency’s mission,” said GSA Property Disposal Branch Chief William Rollings. “Collaborative interagency efforts like these support a more effective government allowing agencies to focus on their missions while GSA provides real estate expertise.”

For more information on the Federal Helium System at Cliffside visit the BLM website.