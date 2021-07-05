US 87 / US 287 project to begin, will impact traffic in Dumas area

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – What has been described as a rehabilitation project for US 87 and US 287 is set to begin Tuesday, and is expected to impact traffic around the Dumas city limits.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the $36.8 million project will stretch from south of the Dumas city limits and to about a half-mile north of County Road I beginning July 6. The project is expected to include “concrete paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, signing, and striping. Sidewalks will also be included on both sides for pedestrians and the existing on-street parking in town will remain.”

“This ultimate goal of this project is to provide long-lasting, durable, and low-maintenance pavement while improving safety along this corridor,” says Dumas Area Engineer Bernardo Ferrel. “During construction, we will work closely with our customers to ensure business and street access is maintained.”

TxDOT said that the work will be constructed in phases with staging and traffic control. When construction begins, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction. Drivers are reminded to travel with caution in the construction zone, and obey all traffic control signs.

The project was awarded to SEMA Construction, according to TxDOT, and is expected to last through May 2024.