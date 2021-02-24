US 87 northbound at John Ray Creek closed

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo’s announcement, US 87 northbound is closed at John Ray Creek, due to an accident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, this morning.

