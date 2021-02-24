US 87 northbound at John Ray Creek closed

Howdy folks and good morning. The strong winds from yesterday have died down quite a bit, though it's still breezy outdoors. A cold front is moving through but temperatures have only dropped to the 30s with a few 20s for our northern counties. Look for a much calmer afternoon as we top out in the 50s, with a few 40s to the north.

Thursday brings an upper-level low that will try to send some very light snow or flurries to us, with folks in the western Oklahoma Panhandle and northeastern New Mexico having the best chance for snow. Accumulations look to be an inch or less while the rest of us get very little at all. Our southern counties may get some sprinkles tomorrow. Thursday's highs only reach the 30s and 40s.

Stronger and warmer winds come back around Friday as we heat up to the 60s and 70s and we'll stay breezy for the weekend before the next big drop in temperatures Monday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin