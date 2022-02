DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo reports that a wreck has closed US 87 in both directions about 6 miles east of Hartley. TxDOT said the road will be closed for several hours from Hartley to FM 3128.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, four people had died in a head-on collision. DPS said westbound traffic on US 87 between Hartley and Dumas is being diverted and traffic going east is shut down.

TxDOT is asking that people avoid the area and find an alternate route.