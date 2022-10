UPDATE (2:35 p.m.)

TxDOT reports that the left lanes of US 87 have reopened in both directions.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced that US 87 is closed on Monday due to multiple fires in the area.

TxDOT detailed that US 87 at Amarillo Creek is closed in both directions and that drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.