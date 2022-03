Update:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by TxDOT Amarillo on social media, US 287 eastbound was reopened around 10:10 a.m., Tuesday.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, US 287 eastbound will be closed at FM 1912 for the next few hours on Tuesday due to a single vehicle rollover.

Traffic will be detoured to I-40, TxDOT announced.

