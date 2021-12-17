UPDATE: Woman indicted for possession of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lisa Dawn Shipley was indicted on “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography” on Thursday after police executed a search warrant earlier this month and found a number of electronic items containing child pornography, according to court documents from the United States District Court Amarillo Division.

The documents explain that Shipley knowingly possessed images of child pornography, that involve a “prepubescent minor,” and had mailed, shipped, or transported the material by any means, including a computer.

Upon conviction, the documents said that all property containing criminal activity will be confiscated, which includes tablets, an HP laptop, a Samsung hard drive, a Samsung cell phone, and a LG cell phone.