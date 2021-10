AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Griselda Lopez Garcia, 48, has been identified in the hit-and-run crash on I-40 on Monday morning, Oct. 25, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 806-378-4251 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 tips mobile app.