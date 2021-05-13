UPDATE: Thunder Road to remain open at I-27, other roads not expected to close for weeks

UPDATE: Traffic information in this article has been corrected to show updates released by TxDOT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released an update to the “Know Before You Go” report for this week, announcing that certain roads set to be impacted by work at SL 335 and Hollywood Road will remain open.

The updates, as noted by TxDOT:

Thunder Road at the I-27 southbound frontage road will remain open, though narrow

Ventura Drive at the I-27 northbound frontage road is not expected to close for a few more weeks

Love’s/Motel 6 driveway at the 1-27 northbound frontage road is not expected to close for a few more weeks

View the original report here.