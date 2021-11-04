UPDATE: Suspect in connection with possible homicide investigation arrested on multiple charges in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department reports that Theodore Avalos, 21, has turned himself in for questioning in connection with a possible homicide investigation after a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head, later dying from their injuries in the hospital.

According to Clovis police, after questioning, a warrant was obtained and Avalos was placed under arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, giving alcoholic beverages to a minor (2 counts), and negligent use of a deadly weapon (2 counts).

CPD said Avalos has been taken into custody and was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on those charges.

At around 8 p.m., on Nov. 2, Clovis police responded to a home on the 700 block of East 7th Street after multiple back-to-back 911 calls about a teen who had been shot in the head. While the teen was found in the home by police and hospitalized, later dying of his injuries, the homeowner, Avalos, was not found in the home after police arrived.

