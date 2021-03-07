UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting death of Amarillo woman

UPDATE: Amarillo Police reports APD Homicide Detectives secured a murder warrant for 25-year-old Trecoby Leon Campbell in the shooting death of Cindy Kay Jayroe. Campbell was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Original story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting.

Amarillo Police said officers responded to shots fired outside of Rumors Bar at 1500 Southwest 10th Avenue at 1:26 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Cindy Kay Jayroe inside with a gunshot wound to the chest. APD said Jayroe was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Several shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect fled the scene, APD said. The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at 806-378-8468 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. APD also said tips can be left anonymously online at amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.