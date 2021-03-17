UPDATE: Semi-truck cleared from Claude Highway at South Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: RCSO reports at South Loop 335 and Whitaker, a semi has been cleared from the roadway. Visibility is better.

RCSO also noted that at US Highway 60 in Randall County, there is one good lane of traffic, no wrecks or stranded motorists, and no reported downed power lines.

According to RCSO, as of 12:45 p.m., at Claude Highway near Pullman Road, traffic is clear, but power lines are still down on Pullman.

Due to road conditions, multiple accidents, and stranded motorists, citizens are still being discouraged from driving.

Original story:

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports the Claude Highway has reopened and wreckage has been cleared from South Loop 335 and Whitaker.

RCSO also noted that conditions remain treacherous on all eastbound and westbound roads in Randall County.

RCSO officials said due to road conditions, multiple accidents and stranded motorists, driving is discouraged.

