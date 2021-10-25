UPDATE: Roads clear after police respond to overnight fatal I-40 wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced roads near I-40 and Whitaker were cleared after being closed for several hours Monday morning, as police investigated an overnight wreck in which one woman was killed.

According to the department, police responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. after a construction worker found an unidentified woman dead when he came into work. Police said that the accident happened sometime during the night or early morning when the woman was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The victim of the accident was not yet identified, and police reported the vehicle that struck her was not identified either.

Anyone with information about the accident were asked to call the Amarillo Police Traffic Investigation Unit at 06-378-4251, or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 and make an anonymous tip. You can also make a tip online at amapolice.org or download the P3 Tips app to make a tip there.

The case was noted as still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.