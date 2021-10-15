UPDATE: Reagor jury moves to second day of deliberation, fifth day of Reagor trial

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After nearly a full day of jury deliberations on Thursday Oct. 15, the jury in the Bart Reagor trial case returned to Amarillo Federal Court at 10 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 16 to continue deliberations.

This comes after the jury told U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the federal judge overseeing Reagor’s trial, that they were deadlocked late Thursday afternoon, with Kacsmaryk continuing to encourage the jury to continue deliberations and reach a final verdict if possible.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, members of the jury heard final, closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense Thursday, hearing why each side believes Reagor should be found guilty or not guilty for two counts of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a bank.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor pleaded not guilty to the counts in an Amarillo Federal Court appearance in April.

On Friday, Kacsmaryk brought the jury into the courtroom at approximately 10:10 a.m, telling them that he was hopeful that the late start would “encourage (the jury) to keep going.” Kacsmaryk continued to encourage the jury to follow the jury charge, the instructions Kacsmaryk gave them prior to deliberations and closing arguments on Thursday.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., the jury went back into the deliberation room to continue discussions surrounding the case. After the jury left, Kacsmaryk complemented the counsel for both the prosecution as well as the defense, stating that this trial has been one of the most efficient cases he has ever seen in his court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Kacsmaryk held a meeting with counsel of the prosecution and the defense Thursday afternoon after the jury left the court room. Kacsmaryk told them that if the jury continues to be deadlocked, the court has the intention to proceed with a modified Allen Charge, a charge that the judge would give to the jury for further effort to reach a verdict in the case.

Officials from both the prosecution and the defense stated at the time that they would like to see the jury continue their deliberation and see how the case plays out.

At approximately 11:58 a.m., officials from the prosecution and the defense came back to the court, after Kacsmaryk received a fourth note from the jury. In this note, the jury asked the court if they could have access to transcripts from the court proceedings.

In response to this note, Kacsmaryk stated that the transcripts will not be available to the jury, stressing to them that they can use the notes that they took during the trial, as well as their own personal recollection, as deliberations continue.

Kacsmaryk also said that if the jury sends another broad request to the court, he will bring them to the courtroom, stressing the importance of specific and particular questions from the jury to the court, instead of ones with “Kafka-esque brevity.”

